We’re ready, we’d started preparing for GP polls earlier: SEC Basavaraju

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 92,121 members to be elected from over 6,000 Gram Panchayats across the state. The State Election Commission (SEC) has a massive task at hand when it holds the panchayat polls in two phases on December 22 and 27, under the shadow of Covid pandemic.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju is, however, confident that the SEC is well prepared for the crucial, grassroots-level polls. In an interview with The Sunday Express, he hoped that the polling percentage this time will increase as many people have returned to their villages after the Covid outbreak.

But there are also some apprehensions that people may stay away from polling booths fearing the pandemic. The SEC will deploy 2.7 lakh staff in 45,128 polling booths for the elections that are being fought intensely. Here are excerpts:



Do you have sufficient time for Gram Panchayat poll preparations?

Dates were announced recently. But much before that, we had started the preparations, including readying the voters’ list. We have sufficient time even now. Everything is ready and the elections will be smooth.



Elections are being held amid the Covid pandemic. What are your apprehensions?

We are holding the elections after passing through many hurdles. We are spending money on measures to protect people from Covid. But our apprehension is, what if people don’t turn up at the polling booths fearing the Covid situation. At the same time, since many people have returned to their villages for various reasons, we hope that there will be an increase in polling percentage.

Will there be Covid testing after the elections?

This election involves a large number of people, including the voters, candidates and polling staff. We will conduct random testing with the help of health department officials. It has to be done.



EVMs are being used only in Bidar district. Why is it not extended to all the districts?

As this election needs a large number of polling booths, EVMs needed too are large in number. We do not have sufficient funds to procure those many EVMs. We will write to the State Government, asking them to procure EVMs for two to three districts every year to lessen the burden.



Do you have sufficient funds to hold the elections?

As per our estimation, we may need Rs 250 crore and we expect the government to release the funds in two to three instalments. The financial requirement is high this time as we need to take Covid-related precautionary measures too. Also, we are trying to cut down unnecessary expenditure. We have written to all the deputy commissioners to list the number of existing thermal scanners with the district administrations, and we will procure the remaining. As the last one hour of polling has been dedicated to Covid-infected people, we need PPE kits and other facilities too. We have requested the Health Department to take care of this.



Do you have sufficient polling staff?

We need 2.7 lakh people. Unlike in previous years, we have divided all districts into two halves this time. First half of all districts will face elections in the first phase and the second half in the second phase. This means that the polling staff deputed for the first phase are sent for the second phase within the same district. This also eliminates the necessity of transporting the polling staff from one district to another.



Will SEC release any standard operating procedure (SOP)?

The Election Commission of India had issued SOPs for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Since ours is Panchayat election, we cannot use the same SOPs. We have made some changes and added a few more. We issued our SOPs sometime back and if needed, we will add a few more.