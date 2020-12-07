Four Shivamogga units to store vaccine

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The district administration is taking all necessary preparations to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to frontline health workers in the first phase. Four mega storage rooms have been identified to store vaccines in bulk quantities.

The state government has instructed the districts to send the list of private and government frontline workers to the state government.

The process of data collection is in progress. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told The New Indian Express that a total of 20,549 health workers have been identified. “The vaccine is expected to be ready by the end of January.

But the government has asked the department to make all arrangements with a detailed list of workers,” he said. DHO said that the details of the frontline workers are being uploaded to ‘CoWin-20’ app.