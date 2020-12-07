STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICU bed availability concern in Mysuru

As second wave looms, health dept audit shows 480-500 beds required, only 238 available

Published: 07th December 2020 06:17 AM

An audit by health department says many deaths occurred due to non-availability of ICU beds and 23 per cent were of patients brought late to the hospital | express

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when experts are flagging a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, concerns are emerging about the number of ICU beds in the district and whether they are enough to tackle a possible second wave. Though in comparison to the first two instances of surge in cases, Mysuru is well placed in terms of hospital beds especially oxygenated ones and those at private hospitals, the situation is different in the case of ICUs. A recent death audit by the health department showed the total number of ICU beds in the district as 238, including the recent addition of 46 ICU beds at the new government-run-trauma care centre.

However, the same report, authored by senior medical department officials also predicts that in case another spike, the district will require 480-500 ICU beds. It points out that many deaths occurred due 
to non-availability of ICU beds and 23 per cent of deaths were of patients brought late to the hospital.

ICUs are important as during the earlier surge, at least 3-4 per cent of active Covid-19 patients needed critical care. Pleading anonymity, a doctor said there is a need to address staff crunch of trained nurses and group D workers at ICUs.

District Health Officer T Amarnath, however, said there is no need for concern as they are well prepared to tackle any adversities, unlike earlier. “We are carrying out over 4,500 tests daily and chances of late detection are low. Our strategy is to catch the infected early to reduce the number of people requiring critical care,” he said. Even taluk hospitals are equipped with five ICU beds each and private hospitals too have agreed to help, he added.

More than the concern about infrastructure, people need to be careful and follow the guidelines and precautions, he said. Dean and Director of MMC&RI Dr C P Nanjaraj said earlier, cases spiked because of opening up of traffic in the city and now, there are chances of another spike as train and flight services are being relaxed.

