Karnataka farmers to lend their support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 50 farmers’ organisations in the state have announced their support to the farmers’ call for Bharat bandh on December 8, protesting the new farm laws brought by the Centre.

They have also threatened to block highways and roads across the state on that day. The next day, they will converge in Bengaluru and lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said the bandh will be a non-violent movement across the state.

Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar too said they will support the bandh. Meanwhile, Union minister Pralhad Joshi has urged farmers to come for talks with the government.