Karnataka government hopes to get lucky with sticky Bills as House meets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka legislature will convene for the second time amidst the pandemic for the seven-day winter session starting Monday.

With the ruling BJP expected to bring a few controversial bills, including those that were stuck in the Legislative Council during the monsoon session, the opposition parties are girding up to take on the government.

The BJP dispensation is keen to table the APMC bill, Land Reforms Act amendment Bill as well as Industrial Disputes and Certain other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020, again, apart from the cow slaughter Bill, which the Congress has been fiercely opposing.

The JDS is planning to take on the government on farmers’ issues and seek relief to flood-affected victims. Of the seven days, regular sessions, including Question Hour, will be held on five days while the last two days have been reserved for a discussion on ‘One Nation, One election’.

As many as 10 bills are expected to be tabled and the government will be hoping to get lucky with their passage. A discussion on the proposed love jihad law can also be expected to raise the heat.

BJP to leverage its new found might in Council

Among other issues, the financial crisis in the state, setting up of the Maratha Development Corporation, the squabbling among BJP leaders with statements against their own party MLAs and ministers, and the recent suicide attempt by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary are expected to give ammunition to the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is planning to join hands with JDS in Upper House to unseat Council Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty. The party has already moved a no-confidence motion against Shetty. After the recent Council election, the BJP has 31 members in the 75-strong House, the Congress 28, the JDS 14 and one Independent.

If the BJP joins hands with the JDS, the grouping will have more number than the Congress. In the last session, the APMC and Land reforms Bills could not be passed in the Council as the BJP did not have the numbers.