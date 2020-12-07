STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government hopes to get lucky with sticky Bills as House meets

The Karnataka legislature will convene for the second time amidst the pandemic for the seven-day winter session starting Monday.

Published: 07th December 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri inspects the Assembly hall ahead of the winter session | nagaraja Gadekal

Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri inspects the Assembly hall ahead of the winter session | nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka legislature will convene for the second time amidst the pandemic for the seven-day winter session starting Monday.

With the ruling BJP expected to bring a few controversial bills, including those that were stuck in the Legislative Council during the monsoon session, the opposition parties are girding up to take on the government.

The BJP dispensation is keen to table the APMC bill, Land Reforms Act amendment Bill as well as Industrial Disputes and Certain other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020, again, apart from the cow slaughter Bill, which the Congress has been fiercely opposing.

The JDS is planning to take on the government on farmers’ issues and seek relief to flood-affected victims. Of the seven days, regular sessions, including Question Hour, will be held on five days while the last two days have been reserved for a discussion on ‘One Nation, One election’.

As many as 10 bills are expected to be tabled and the government will be hoping to get lucky with their passage. A discussion on the proposed love jihad law can also be expected to raise the heat. 

BJP to leverage its new found might in Council

Among other issues, the financial crisis in the state, setting up of the Maratha Development Corporation, the squabbling among BJP leaders with statements against their own party MLAs and ministers, and the recent suicide attempt by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary are expected to give ammunition to the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is planning to join hands with JDS in Upper House to unseat Council Chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty. The party has already moved a no-confidence motion against Shetty. After the recent Council election, the BJP has 31 members in the 75-strong House, the Congress 28, the JDS 14 and one Independent.

If the BJP joins hands with the JDS, the grouping will have more number than the Congress. In the last session, the APMC and Land reforms Bills could not be passed in the Council as the BJP did not have the numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka legislature
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp