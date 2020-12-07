Karnataka ryots to block roads, highways on Dec 8

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : About 50 farmer organisations in Karnataka, including the Karnataka Rajya Pranthya Raitha Sangha, National Kisan Mahasangha and Karnataka Hasiru Sene, will respond to the farmers’ call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, and converge on Bengaluru the next day to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha to express their solidarity with farmers protesting around Delhi against farm laws enacted by the Central Government.

They have threatened to block highways and roads across Karnataka on Tuesday 8 to express their solidarity with their counterparts who have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the past 11 days. Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said on Sunday, “We will support the bandh as a non-violent movement across the state, in district headquarters, taluk headquarters and villages.” He said farmers in the state have already been told to block highways and roads.

The next day, about 10,000 farmers from all over the state are expected to land in Bengaluru to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha even as the seven-day state legislative session will be in session since Monday. Chandrashekhar said this is to “send a warning to the state government, so that the chief minister passes the message to the Central Government to withdraw the farm laws”.

“For the past 11 days, farmers are staging demonstrations near Delhi. I appeal to every section of society to cooperate with us,” he said, assuring the people that the bandh would be peaceful. On December 9, farmers will assemble at Freedom Park and then proceed to Vidhana Soudha. “The government should not use the police to curb the protest,” he said, adding that he is also seeking the support of the public for the agitation. Union minister Pralhad Joshi, meanwhile, urged farmers to withdraw their agitation and come for talks with the government.

“If there is confusion in the law, the government is ready to discuss it with farmers and address the issues. The government will initiate talks on December 9 and farmers should make use of the opportunity,” he said. In Mysuru, Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said they will support the bandh and added that the protest under Aikya Horatta Samiti in Bengaluru will also start from Monday. “Instead of focusing on the welfare of common people, the government is working in the interest of corporates. Despite protests, they are not budging on the demands of farmers.

We request everyone to fight for the cause of those who grow the food you eat every day,” he said, adding that protests will also be taken out in taluk centres on the bandh day. Farmers’ associations in Chitradurga too appealed to the public to support the bandh. They said that the struggle is to pressurise the Central and State Governments to withdraw the new laws enacted against the farming community.

The farmers have been protesting against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. These laws were enacted in September as reforms in the agriculture sector to eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, farmers feel that these laws could be used to do away with the minimum support price and the mandis, making the farmers vulnerable to big corporates.