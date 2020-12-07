Minor gangraped, 9-year-old sexually assaulted in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in the city on Saturday. While one of the minor girls was abducted from a hospital and gang-raped by four men, the other girl, a nine-year-old girl, was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man.

In the first incident, the minor who was taking care of her mother at the McGann Teaching District Hospital for the past one month, was allegedly raped by a ward boy and his friends.

On Saturday evening, they took her in a car on the pretext of helping her buy food since most hotels were closed for the past three days following communal clashes.

Rape accused booked under POCSO Act

The ward boy Manoj told the girl that he would help her find a hotel. When she went along with Manoj, his friends were already in the car. They forced the girl into the vehicle and gangraped her, police said. Later, the girl returned to the hospital and informed her mother following which a complaint was lodged at the women’s police station.

The police registered a case under the POC SO Act and arrested Manoj. They are on the lookout for the three others. In another incident, a 50-yearold man allegedly raped a nineyear- old girl, who is his neighbour, in Tunga Nagar police limits on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Manjappa. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the women’s police station and the police arrested the accused and registered a case under POCSO Act. Superintendent of Police K M Shantharaju told TNIE that the main accused in both the cases have been arrested. “Manoj’s accomplices too will be arrested soon,” he added.