Session may delay cabinet expansion

With the week-long cabinet session beginning on Monday, hopes of a possible cabinet expansion or reshuffle have started to fade.

Published: 07th December 2020 06:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the week-long cabinet session beginning on Monday, hopes of a possible cabinet expansion or reshuffle have started to fade. Also, with the bypolls to Maski and Basavkalyan Assembly segments and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat expected to be announced soon, the model code of conduct will come into force, making it difficult for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take up cabinet expansion in the near future, experts said.

Insiders said that the BJP leadership too may not be keen to upset the applecart as a cabinet expansion or reshuffle leads to dissatisfaction, bringing instability within the party. Also, they are waiting for a nod from the BJP high command for the expansion.

Newly-minted legislators MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and N Munirathna, who were part of a group that was instrumental in bringing down the previous JDSCongress government and helping the BJP come to power, have been waiting to be included in the cabinet.

MLC A H Vishwanath, who was recently disqualified from becoming a minister by the Karnataka High Court, has said that he will fight the case before the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi, too, has been putting pressure on the government to include his team in the cabinet.

