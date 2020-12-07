Spot-billed pelicans to be geo-tagged in Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over the last few years, many spot-billed pelicans that have been visiting Kokkrebellur Bird Conservation Reserve, have been dying mysteriously. Now to know the exact cause, researchers from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Karnataka Forest Department have partnered to geo-tag them.

The community reserve, just 70 km from Bengaluru, is a popular destination not just for bird watchers but even tourists to see the pelicans roost and breed at close proximity. The village comes alive during winters (October- February) when the pelicans come here, build nests, lay eggs, feed the newborns and then fly away with their young ones.

While many other species of pelicans like the dalmatian and grey white have been geo-tagged, it will be the first time in India that the spot-billed pelicans will get the tag. “Since 2018 many birds have been dying mysteriously.

Preliminary reports during postmortem have shown roundworms in their stomach. But it cannot be concluded as the cause of death as they are found in all human beings and need hosts to reproduce. So to better understand the cause of death, some of the birds will be geo-tagged,” Aksheeta Mahapatra, WII biologist, told The New Indian Express.

Tagging them will also give information about where they come from, where they go and what is their life cycle. “It has been observed that the birds come to Kokkrebellur and within a few days, they die. They do not even go to hunt for food. They are seen resting in the nest and then they drop down. So along with the exact cause, their life pattern will also be known,” she added.

The solar-based geo-tags are being imported from Germany and they will have a life of at least eight years. These tags will be inserted in the wings of the birds and their readings can be monitored from the nearest mobile towers also. Aksheeta who has been studying the birds in Kokkrebellur since the last three years observed that the number of pelicans visiting the reserve has reduced over the years.

She said that unlike other pelicans, the spot-billed come from various parts of the Indian sub-continent and most deaths occur in November and December. So there is also a possibility that the places where they feed on are contaminated, she said.

In 2018 and 2019, 400 pelicans died (each year) and in 2020 so far 250 deaths have been reported. A team of veterinarians and surgeons are on the spot treating the birds which fall from their nest, to reduce the number of casualties, before the exercise of tagging them begins.