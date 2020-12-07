STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa will stay in Assembly for 45 minutes; to attend wedding

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will not stay longer than 45 minutes in the House on the opening day of the week-long legislative session on Monday.

Published: 07th December 2020 06:15 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will not stay longer than 45 minutes in the House on the opening day of the week-long legislative session on Monday. As Yediyurappa is scheduled to attend the wedding of a close family friend at Sagar on Monday, he will arrive in the Assembly at 11 am sharp and rush off to Sagar.

The wedding is in the family of his close friend Sripada Hegde Nisrani. The chief minister’s itinerary, released on Sunday, shows that he will leave from the HAL Airport in a private chopper at 11.45 am and arrive at Sagar, near Shivamogga, at 1.15 pm.

He will stay at the wedding for a while and leave around 2.15 pm. He will be back in Bengaluru at 3.45 pm. As Shivamogga has been tense over the last few days over a local incident, special security arrangements have been for the CM’s visit in Sagar.

