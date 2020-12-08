STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9 lakh Karnataka farmers to flood President with postcards

The campaign has been planned by AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, he added.

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a unique form of protest, the President of India will be flooded with nearly nine lakh postcards from Karnataka to voice the concern of farmers against the new agri-bills passed by the Union government.The 8.8 lakh postcards have been collected from the protesting farmers, who are upset with the new bills.

These postcards will be forwarded to the Delhi Congress office, from where they will be posted to the President, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar here on Monday.

The campaign has been planned by AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, he added.Coinciding with the Bharat Bandh planned by farmers on Tuesday, the Congress will protest outside Vidhana Soudha, but will not cause any inconvenience to the public. The party will extend support to the bandh from national to district level, Shivakumar said.

