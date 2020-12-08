STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ACB waiting for FSL report on Sasikala prison CDs

The ACB has received the FSL report of one CD and sent a reminder to expedite the report of the other two.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau is awaiting the forensic report of the CDs submitted by the Vinay Kumar inquiry commission which probed the alleged prison irregularities related to jailed V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader. Sasikala and her sister-inlaw Ilavarasi have been lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison since 2017.

Sources said ACB had sent three CDs, submitted by the commission to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala, to “verify the nature and extent of administrative lapses on the part of the prison authorities in 2017 with respect to Sasikala,” said the officer.

The ACB has received the FSL report of one CD and sent a reminder to expedite the report of the other two. The Vinay Kumar Commission report, kept confidential by subsequent governments had reportedly found several irregularities and alleged falsification of records by some of the then prison officers. The ACB probe will be crucial as Sasikala has sought remission and early release from the prison.

She is scheduled to be released on January 27, but she has requested the government for an earlier release on grounds of good conduct. Sources said a prisoner convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act may not fall under the regular prison norms of remission and early release on grounds of good conduct. The government is awaiting the ACB report, an officer said. The Commission had taken photographs and videographs of the cell where Sasikala has been lodged.

It had also included the CDs comprising the videos and photographs which then DIG of prison D Roopa had taken during her maiden visit to the prison after taking charge. Roopa in her report in July, 2017 had alleged that there were serious irregularities by some of the then prison officers with respect to giving special privileges to Sasikala and the fake stamp paper kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi. She had submitted three CDs to substantiate her claim. After the Commission had submitted the report, the government had directed the ACB to invest igate i t s findings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp