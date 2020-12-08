ACB waiting for FSL report on Sasikala prison CDs

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau is awaiting the forensic report of the CDs submitted by the Vinay Kumar inquiry commission which probed the alleged prison irregularities related to jailed V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader. Sasikala and her sister-inlaw Ilavarasi have been lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison since 2017.

Sources said ACB had sent three CDs, submitted by the commission to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala, to “verify the nature and extent of administrative lapses on the part of the prison authorities in 2017 with respect to Sasikala,” said the officer.

The ACB has received the FSL report of one CD and sent a reminder to expedite the report of the other two. The Vinay Kumar Commission report, kept confidential by subsequent governments had reportedly found several irregularities and alleged falsification of records by some of the then prison officers. The ACB probe will be crucial as Sasikala has sought remission and early release from the prison.

She is scheduled to be released on January 27, but she has requested the government for an earlier release on grounds of good conduct. Sources said a prisoner convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act may not fall under the regular prison norms of remission and early release on grounds of good conduct. The government is awaiting the ACB report, an officer said. The Commission had taken photographs and videographs of the cell where Sasikala has been lodged.

It had also included the CDs comprising the videos and photographs which then DIG of prison D Roopa had taken during her maiden visit to the prison after taking charge. Roopa in her report in July, 2017 had alleged that there were serious irregularities by some of the then prison officers with respect to giving special privileges to Sasikala and the fake stamp paper kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi. She had submitted three CDs to substantiate her claim. After the Commission had submitted the report, the government had directed the ACB to invest igate i t s findings.