STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bitcoin-related crimes likely to go up: Report

Anonymity allows criminals to misuse system: Kaspersky study 

Published: 08th December 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tackles darknet and drug-related crimes transacted through Bitcoins in Karnataka, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned that offences involving cryptocurrencies are likely to rise as economies across the globe struggle to recover from the Covid pandemic.Kaspersky’s report, titled ‘Cyberthreats to financial organisations in 2021’, warns that cases of fraud involving the world’s largest digital asset are expected to rise next year. 

The report relies on patterns and data accumulated this year to conclude that the theft of cyptocurrencies, Bitcoins in particular, is likely to be attractive to cybercriminals as the world continues to cope with the pandemic. “There has been a growth in the use of technologies which provide anonymity to their users. The darknet -- a vast portion of the internet accessible only through specialised software -- and cryptocurrencies have a drawback: The loophole of anonymity leaves them open to misuse.

The illicit sale of drugs, firearms and explosives, smuggling, money laundering and cybercrime can all be facilitated by these technologies,” said Amit Ghawate, Bengaluru Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB recently investigated a case in which a young man living in Bengaluru used his girlfriend’s debit card without her knowledge to buy drugs on the darknet with Bitcoins and sold them to students in Manipal. 

“They use fake identities and debit or credit cards belonging to others to carry out transactions. Cryptocurrencies are complex digital assets. Unlike regular currency, there is no regulator or control over its value. Hence, it becomes difficult to trace these transactions,” said a senior officer of the Economic Offences Wing of the Criminal Investigation Department.In another case, a 26-year-old entrepreneur who co-founded BitCipher Labs in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, stole 63.5 Bitcoins worth Rs 3.7 crore, from her own company. The CID arrested her 
in March. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bitcoin cryptocurrencies cybercrime
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp