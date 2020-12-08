Bitcoin-related crimes likely to go up: Report

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: Even as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tackles darknet and drug-related crimes transacted through Bitcoins in Karnataka, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has warned that offences involving cryptocurrencies are likely to rise as economies across the globe struggle to recover from the Covid pandemic.Kaspersky’s report, titled ‘Cyberthreats to financial organisations in 2021’, warns that cases of fraud involving the world’s largest digital asset are expected to rise next year.

The report relies on patterns and data accumulated this year to conclude that the theft of cyptocurrencies, Bitcoins in particular, is likely to be attractive to cybercriminals as the world continues to cope with the pandemic. “There has been a growth in the use of technologies which provide anonymity to their users. The darknet -- a vast portion of the internet accessible only through specialised software -- and cryptocurrencies have a drawback: The loophole of anonymity leaves them open to misuse.

The illicit sale of drugs, firearms and explosives, smuggling, money laundering and cybercrime can all be facilitated by these technologies,” said Amit Ghawate, Bengaluru Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB recently investigated a case in which a young man living in Bengaluru used his girlfriend’s debit card without her knowledge to buy drugs on the darknet with Bitcoins and sold them to students in Manipal.

“They use fake identities and debit or credit cards belonging to others to carry out transactions. Cryptocurrencies are complex digital assets. Unlike regular currency, there is no regulator or control over its value. Hence, it becomes difficult to trace these transactions,” said a senior officer of the Economic Offences Wing of the Criminal Investigation Department.In another case, a 26-year-old entrepreneur who co-founded BitCipher Labs in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, stole 63.5 Bitcoins worth Rs 3.7 crore, from her own company. The CID arrested her

in March.