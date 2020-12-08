Coconut shooting gains popularity

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: It is not uncommon for people to spot someone walking by the road holding a rifle in Kodagu district. Guns are a part of its culture even as Jamma holders of the district and the Kodava community enjoy the privilege of exemption from the Arms Act. Gunshots are often fired in the air as part of many ritualistic practices in the district.

Further, apart from ancestral practices and rituals, the rifles are now extensively used to shoot coconuts – which has turned into a popular sport among the residents of the district. Coconut shooting competitions that used to be organised in households during Kodava festivals are now being organised more frequently by various forums and with no bar on caste or community. These competitions have gained momentum in the recent past - especially after the relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Covid-19 situation had turned the entire world gloomy. Everyone was at home and most of them were bored of the monotonous routine. Following the relaxation of Covid norms, the Nelaji Mahila Samaj planned to host a coconut shooting competition at Nelaji,” explained Appumaniyanda Daisy Somanna, secretary of the Mahila Samaj. One of the first sport activities after the lockdown, this competition saw participation from 158 enthusiasts - including women, men and children.

Appanderanda Dinu, one of the organisers of coconut shooting competition at B Shettegeri opined that this event is one of the best sport activity options available during the pandemic. Apart from becoming the best sports huddle during the pandemic, shooting competitions are extensively promoting shooting skills among residents - especially youngsters.

“Shooting has been a part of our lives. My granddad had served in the Indian Army. My father developed interest in shooting because of his father. Now, we are being coached by my father,” explained Nilma Ponnnu Manavattira, a youngster who does not miss taking part in these shooting competitions.

Alongside her siblings Nilika and Bopanna, she participates in every shooting event and the family has won many trophies in these events.