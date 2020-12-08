STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coconut shooting gains popularity

It is not uncommon for people to spot someone walking by the road holding a rifle in Kodagu district.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Youths practise coconut shooting while their father looks on, in Madikeri. (Photo | Express)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: It is not uncommon for people to spot someone walking by the road holding a rifle in Kodagu district. Guns are a part of  its culture even as Jamma holders of the district and the Kodava community enjoy the privilege of exemption from the Arms Act. Gunshots are often fired in the air as part of many ritualistic practices in the district.

Further, apart from ancestral practices and rituals, the rifles are now extensively used to shoot coconuts – which has turned into a popular sport among the residents of the district. Coconut shooting competitions that used to be organised in households during Kodava festivals are now being organised more frequently by various forums and with no bar on caste or community. These competitions have gained momentum in the recent past - especially after the relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown. 

“Covid-19 situation had turned the entire world gloomy. Everyone was at home and most of them were bored of the monotonous routine. Following the relaxation of Covid norms, the Nelaji Mahila Samaj planned to host a coconut shooting competition at Nelaji,” explained Appumaniyanda Daisy Somanna, secretary of the Mahila Samaj. One of the first sport activities after the lockdown, this competition saw participation from 158 enthusiasts - including women, men and children.   

Appanderanda Dinu, one of the organisers of coconut shooting competition at B Shettegeri opined that this event is one of the best sport activity options available during the pandemic. Apart from becoming the best sports huddle during the pandemic, shooting competitions are extensively promoting shooting skills among residents - especially youngsters.

“Shooting has been a part of our lives. My granddad had served in the Indian Army. My father developed interest in shooting because of his father. Now, we are being coached by my father,” explained Nilma Ponnnu Manavattira, a youngster who does not miss taking part in these shooting competitions.

Alongside her siblings Nilika and Bopanna, she participates in every shooting event and the family has won many trophies in these events. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Kodava community
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp