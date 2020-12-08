STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even before polls, four Gram Panchayat seats auctioned in Kalaburagi

The video showing the bidding process went viral on Monday and immediately, the poll officer filed a police complaint.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:23 AM

A video grab of seat auctioning at Yadrami village in Kalaburagi district.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even as the polls for the gram panchayat are scheduled for December 27, four seats in Yadrami village were auctioned off to highest bidders recently, in violation of the People’s Representation Act. The video showing the bidding process went viral on Monday and immediately, the poll officer filed a police complaint.

In the video, the auctioneer can be heard saying the minimum bid amount for the seats at Ward No. 1 is Rs 26.55 lakh and each member would get a grant of Rs 2.5 crore if elected. The general category seat went for Rs 8.55 lakh, the SC reserved (woman) for Rs 7.25 lakh, SC reserved (man) for `5.50 lakh and ST (woman) for Rs 5.25 lakh.

Those who won the bids were to be elected unopposed by the villagers. If they fail to pay, another person would be given a chance, it is said.Deputy tahsildar of Yadrami filed a complaint at Yadrami police station on Monday. Ramanna Gowda Nagaralli, Honnappa Gowda Kodamanalli, Madivalappa Padashetty, Mallu Kodamanalli, Gowdappagowda Bommanalli and Basappagowda Navane, who were part of the auction, have been named in the complaint.

Gram Panchayat Kalaburagi
