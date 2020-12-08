STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC to State: Decide whether Vidyagama can be re-started

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by A A Sanjeev Narain and two others from Bengaluru.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to assess the status of Covid-19 in the State and take a decision within 10 days as to whether ‘Vidyagama’ can be re-commenced. Vidyagama is a programme for those students who do not have the facility of technology or internet, particularly in the rural and semi-urban areas.

A division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda said that the State may garner funds for distribution of laptops, computers, etc., to the students through the mechanism of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Companies Act, 2013.

This observation and direction came after the Additional government advocate submitted that the State exchequer was already drained due to the pandemic and incurring huge expenses as the Disaster Management Act, 2005 had been enforced in the State.The bench was hearing a PIL filed by A A Sanjeev Narain and two others from Bengaluru.

“It is needless to say that if the State makes an appeal through CSR, the corporate entities and others may come forward to aid the government in ensuring that there is no discontinuity in the education of children, particularly having regard to benefits under Article 21-A of the Constitution and the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009,” the bench said.The bench said that these directions have been issued as it is not known when the  pandemic will subside and when regular classes will commence.Further hearing will be held on December 17.

