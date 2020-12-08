STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s the result of three years of hard work: Doctorate of Medicine topper

Dr Divya A H of Vijayapura, with an aggregate of 67.08 per cent, has secured the first rank in the entrance exam for the Doctorate of Medicine course conducted by AIIMS Delhi.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Dr Divya AH of Vijayapura, with an aggregate of 67.08 per cent, has secured the first rank in the entrance exam for the Doctorate of Medicine course conducted by AIIMS Delhi. The results were announced on Sunday.The entrance exam for the three-year course was held on November 2. Around 2,500 medical postgraduate students had applied for 12 seats – five in AIIMS New Delhi, five in AIIMS Jodhpur and one each in AIIMS Bhopal and Rishikesh.

Dr Divya, who had pursued medicine in BLDEA’s Shri B M Patil Medical College in 2012, studied MD at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi in 2016. She later succeeded in getting two fellowships -- one in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Pondicherry and another in the Department of Critical Science in National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences of Bengaluru.

Dr Divya said, “I succeeded in securing AIR-1 because of my three years of effort. I was trying to crack the exam for the last two years and finally got through in the third year. I had always dreamt of pursuing DM at AIIMS, Delhi. The union government will provide a stipend every month as per the Seventh 
Pay Commission till the studies are completed. I thank my parents, professors and friends who encouraged me.”

