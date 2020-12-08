Nod for Upper Bhadra Project, hope for dry districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 21,473 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, which is expected to bring 29 tmcft of water to the semi-arid areas of Chitradurga, Davanagere, parts of Tumakuru, including Pavagada and Chikkanayakanahalli, and adjoining areas. This is one of the most ambitious projects of the Karnataka government, and has been given a national project tag because it covers 2.25 lakh hectares, (over and above the guideline of 2 lakh hectares). With it, the Centre will invest its share of 60 per cent, while the state will be called on to invest 40 per cent.

If all the funds which are due are released, the project can be completed in the next few years. With major scams affecting investor confidence, the State government took up the amendment of protection of interest of depositors in financial establishments, at the 23rd cabinet meeting held in the backdrop of the legislative session on Monday.

The cabinet has approved the setting up of a mega ‘twin tower project’ which will house government offices in the premises of the government PWD office near Anand Rao Circle, at a cost of Rs 1,251 crore. The project will be an iconic landmark towering up to about 165 metres. The cabinet was well-attended on Monday, though at the last session, many ministers were absent since they were in Delhi.

OTHER DECISIONS

The cabinet will take up modernisation and relaying of pipes under Cauvery Stage 1, which will cover large parts of Bengaluru, at a cost of Rs 16.6 crore. There is a long pending demand to replace old iron pipes of BWSSB

Approved grant of 101 acres of land for ropeway from Kollur to Kodachadri Hills, a project taken up by the tourism department

Approved amendment to University of Horticulture

Sciences 2020

Approved setting up centre for ‘internet of ethical things’ in collaboration with International Institute of Information Technology and World Economic Forum.

Miners permitted to carry out mining and transportation of minerals round the clock, a long-pending demand of the Commerce and Industries department.

Approved Karnataka education department service amendment rules 2020

Accorded permission for construction of Morarji Desai PU College in KGF at a cost of Rs 12 crore, and construction of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School in Telegarahalli in Anekal

Heated debate over farm Bill

Bengaluru: The debate over the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, turned into a heated argument between ruling and Opposition parties in the Legislative Council. Revenue Minister R Ashoka tabled the ordinance, and Opposition members opposed it, saying they cannot approve it when farmers have planned a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

When Opposition members said the amendment would lead to urbanisation of agricultural lands, BJP members tried stopping them, saying they raised the same argument in the previous session too. This led to a heated debate, and opposition members said they cannot discuss the ordinance when farmers have planned a bandh. Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said it will be ironic if the ordinance is approved on the eve of a bandh. BJP members alleged the Opposition was trying to evade the matter, leading to a debate, and prompting the Chair to adjourn the Council.