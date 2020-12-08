Siddaramaiah questions whether there was democracy in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned whether there was democracy in the state, as he alleged that neither the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor officials in his administration have bothered to respond to his repeated letters on various issues.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 stating that prices fixed were not scientific and to reconsider it, but received no response.

"...when you (state government) don't give (response to letters) why will he (PM) give.".

"...I have written three letters to the Chief Minister, he did not respond to even one till today, I have been writing letters expecting that he may respond some time and I will keep writing," Siddaramaiah said.

Chiding the state government, he said that he had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar regarding MSP for copra, who responded to him, but the state government or Chief Minister did not.

"Is there democracy in Karnataka?" Stating that he had written to Tomar in June, for which he got response in October, Siddaramaiah said, though late, he has at least responded, you don't even do that.

"Do you have any privilege in a democracy. Have you got any privilege in the constitution not to respond to whoever it may be, whether it is leader of the opposition or anyone?" Pointing out that he had written three letters to the Chief Minister- in October last year, January and again in October this year- which elicited no response, Siddaramaiah questioned what should we tell to the people of the state.

"...are we in a democracy or not? The government is answerable to the House (assembly) and the people of Karnataka. You are accountable, if you say you are not accountable...?" The former Chief Minister also charged that even officials don't give the information sought.

"I wrote to the Chief Secretary and Secretaries, why are they for? Is it not their duty and responsibility to assist the government, to give information sought by the leader of the opposition. Can you call it a government? If you (Ministers and CM) conduct yourself responsible, they (officials) will also conduct in the same way, if you don't, they too will not," he added.

Pointing out that the Centre has fixed MSP for 'common variety' paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal and for 'A' grade variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal for the current year, Siddaramaiah said, Maharashtra is giving Rs 700 above MSP, and demanded that the state give at least Rs 500 above MSP.