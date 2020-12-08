STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah questions whether there was democracy in Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah questioned whether there was democracy in the state.

Published: 08th December 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned whether there was democracy in the state, as he alleged that neither the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor officials in his administration have bothered to respond to his repeated letters on various issues.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 stating that prices fixed were not scientific and to reconsider it, but received no response.

"...when you (state government) don't give (response to letters) why will he (PM) give.".

"...I have written three letters to the Chief Minister, he did not respond to even one till today, I have been writing letters expecting that he may respond some time and I will keep writing," Siddaramaiah said.

Chiding the state government, he said that he had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar regarding MSP for copra, who responded to him, but the state government or Chief Minister did not.

"Is there democracy in Karnataka?" Stating that he had written to Tomar in June, for which he got response in October, Siddaramaiah said, though late, he has at least responded, you don't even do that.

"Do you have any privilege in a democracy. Have you got any privilege in the constitution not to respond to whoever it may be, whether it is leader of the opposition or anyone?" Pointing out that he had written three letters to the Chief Minister- in October last year, January and again in October this year- which elicited no response, Siddaramaiah questioned what should we tell to the people of the state.

"...are we in a democracy or not? The government is answerable to the House (assembly) and the people of Karnataka. You are accountable, if you say you are not accountable...?" The former Chief Minister also charged that even officials don't give the information sought.

"I wrote to the Chief Secretary and Secretaries, why are they for? Is it not their duty and responsibility to assist the government, to give information sought by the leader of the opposition. Can you call it a government? If you (Ministers and CM) conduct yourself responsible, they (officials) will also conduct in the same way, if you don't, they too will not," he added.

Pointing out that the Centre has fixed MSP for 'common variety' paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal and for 'A' grade variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal for the current year, Siddaramaiah said, Maharashtra is giving Rs 700 above MSP, and demanded that the state give at least Rs 500 above MSP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp