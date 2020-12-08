STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why this stepmotherly treatment for Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramiah said unlike in 2019 which witnessed flood in 123 taluks in 19 districts, this year 180 taluks from 25 districts witnessed flooding.

Published: 08th December 2020 03:44 AM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and other ministers observe a moment of silence for their colleagues who have lost their lives this year, during the winter sessi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “When the entire state is yet to recover from floods, the government is busy forming new corporations and boards and incurring unnecessary expenditure,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said in the House on Monday.And this when the government itself is pointing to a financial crisis, he said. The state government and the 25 BJP MPs seem to have no courage in seeking funds from the Union government, he added.

He said that though Karnataka witnessed floods three times in as many months, the state received just Rs 577 crore as against Rs 24,000 crore estimated loss. Last year, the loss was estimated at over Rs 35,000 crore, but the Centre gave only Rs 1,667 crore, he charged.“West Bengal is going to polls and the Centre has given it Rs 2,707 crore. Why this step-motherly treatment for Karnataka?” he questioned.

Siddaramiah said unlike in 2019 which witnessed flood in 123 taluks in 19 districts, this year 180 taluks from 25 districts witnessed flooding. Due to Covid-19, many people who were working in cities returned to their hometowns and had taken up farming.   But heavy rains and floods damaged their crops, he said.

On GST, Siddaramiah said the State has been paying money, but it has not been getting grants in return. As per the Finance Commission recommendations, Rs 5,495 crore has to come to Karnataka. But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka stopped it, he claimed. “It’s our right. We are not begging. Why do none of you have courage to assert our rights,” he questioned.

Staff shortage in agriculture dept: Minister
Bengaluru: There is shortage of staff in the agriculture department across the state, Agriculture minister B C Patil said on Monday. Replying to Yelburga MLA Halappa Achar who pointed out the shortage, Patil said due to Covid-19, the state government was unable to recruit staff. This shortage was not created in one or two days. The vacancies should have been filled sometime back, he added. According to the minister, there are 8,149 sanctioned posts in the department, of which 3,846 are vacant. “However, 2,235 posts were outsourced,” he said. Opposition party MLAs were not happy with his reply. Shivalingegowda (JDS) said it was unfortunate that farmers who needed more support now were suffering due to shortage of staff.   

