Can elderly get pension at home, Karnataka High Court asks state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify if citizens above 65 years, who are entitled to pension, can get it without going out of their homes, in view of the pandemic.

Passing the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddhara Okkoota, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said the state government should place on record the procedure laid down for extending benefits to senior citizens to avoid them from going out of home, except for essentials.

One of the grievances made in the petition is that the pension amount payable under Sandhya Suraksha Yojana and Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme is not being released regularly. On the last date of hearing, the bench ordered the state government to look into it immediately and take remedial steps, if necessary.

Pointing out the ordeal faced by senior citizens due to Covid pandemic, the petitioner alleged that the pensions have remained unpaid from January 2020. “They have been left without any monetary support to purchase medication and food required for their survival,” the petitioner added.

Some of the senior citizens in cities like Bengaluru depend on Indira Canteens which were also closed since the lockdown and hence they have been pushed to starvation, the petitioner added, while requesting the court to direct the state to release pension immediately and ensure implementation of the Senior Citizens Welfare Fund Rules.