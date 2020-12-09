STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Can elderly get pension at home, Karnataka High Court asks state

The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify if citizens above 65 years, who are entitled to pension, can get it without going out of their homes, in view of the pandemic.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify if citizens above 65 years, who are entitled to pension, can get it without going out of their homes, in view of the pandemic.
Passing the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddhara Okkoota, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said the state government should place on record the procedure laid down for extending benefits to senior citizens to avoid them from going out of home, except for essentials.

One of the grievances made in the petition is that the pension amount payable under Sandhya Suraksha Yojana and Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme is not being released regularly. On the last date of hearing, the bench ordered the state government to look into it immediately and take remedial steps, if necessary. 

Pointing out the ordeal faced by senior citizens due to Covid pandemic, the petitioner alleged that the pensions have remained unpaid from January 2020. “They have been left without any monetary support to purchase medication and food required for their survival,”  the petitioner added.

Some of the senior citizens in cities like Bengaluru depend on Indira Canteens which were also closed since the lockdown and hence they have been pushed to starvation, the petitioner added, while requesting the court to direct the state to release pension immediately and ensure implementation of the Senior Citizens Welfare Fund Rules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp