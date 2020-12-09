STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders protest, demand rollback of farm bill

The ‘protest postcards’, with signatures of protesters, will be sent to the President of India through the AICC.

Published: 09th December 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders stage a protest at the Gandhi Statue near Vidhana Soudha while the legislature was in session, on Tuesday. | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, PCC president DK Shivakumar, former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara, former ministers R Ramalinga Reddy, Zameer Ahmed Khan and others on Tuesday protested to show solidarity with the agitating farmers, and also against the ‘Farm Bill’ near the Gandhi Statue on Tuesday. Despite a mild drizzle, Congress leaders donned black clothes and sat in protest, as they raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi and called the farmer bill “anti-farmer”. They insisted that it be rolled back. 

Many senior leaders were present as the protests started on Tuesday morning.Shivakumar said, “This legislation will lead to the destruction of farmers. It is understood to be against the interest of farmers and even international leaders have expressed their opinion that this is against farmers. The legislation seeks to make the farmer a slave again, but we in the Congress back the ‘Annadata’. The BJP CM has taken oath in the name of farmers, wearing a green shawl, but is anti-farmer.”

Later, some Congress leaders led by PCC president DK Shivakumar , MP Nasir Hussain, working president Saleem Ahmed and others joined the protesting farmers by marching from Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle and then towards Freedom Park.

The ‘protest postcards’, with signatures of protesters, will be sent to the President of India through the AICC. Former minister Priyank Kharge said that 8 lakh cards had been despatched through courier on Monday night and had reached the Congress office on Tuesday morning. The general secretary (organising) has been given the responsibility of ensuring these protest cards reach Rashtrapathi Bhavan. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi plans to collect about one crore signature cards before the party hands it over to Rastrapathi Bhavan.    

