Engineering students told to visit Atal Tunnel

BENGALURU: Engineering institutes and colleges have been asked to encourage their students to visit to the Atal tunnel in Rohtang in himachal Pradesh. the tunnel, which is supposed to reduce the travelling time between Manali and Leh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.

The University Grants Commission has now asked the heads of all colleges and vice-chancellors of all universities to share details of the tunnel with their students. the 9.02 km tunnel has been called an engineering marvel as it was constructed in difficult climatic conditions. It is supposed to showcase the best practices in tunnel technology with semi-transverse ventilation, SCADA controlled fire fighting, illumination and monitoring system.

During the inauguration, the PM had expressed the desire to disseminate the knowledge of the "technological marvel of the country encompassing best practices in engineering, design, planning, construction, and project management" to engineering students.