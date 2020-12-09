STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka waging war against drugs: Bommai

The Karnataka Government is waging a war against the drug menace in the state, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government is waging a war against the drug menace in the state, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.Giving out statistics in the Assembly to underline his government’s commitment to fighting the drug menace, Bommai said till November-end this year, the state government has registered 3,852 cases under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Out of these, charge sheets have been filed in 2,285 cases.

Replying to Eshwar Khandre (Congress), he said the figure marks a rise in comparison to 1,126 such cases filed in 2017, 1,031 in 2018 and 1,661 in 2019.Karnataka aims to set up basic labs in all districts while starting five more regional FSLs in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Belagavi in a year’s time for speedy disposal of drug-related cases, the Home Minister said.

“Earlier, there was a delay in testing at the lab. We have now modernised the FSL in Bengaluru which is capable of testing 51 samples at a time.  A separate Narcotics section has been opened in FSL,” Bommai said.The state has cracked 21 dark web cases in Bengaluru alone, which is the highest ever, and the war against drugs has begun, he said.Bommai said more challenging are synthetic drugs which come in 1 mm by 1 mm strips and cost `2,500. This year alone we have seized 5,049 such strips, which was just 155, last year, he added. 

Will act against recreation clubs, says Home Minister

Noting that gambling, hookah bars, drug consumption and illegal arms are all interconnected, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said action at the ground level and strong legislations are being worked out to control it.Responding to a question on recreation clubs in border districts engaging in drug-related activities and gambling, Bommai said it has come to the government’s notice and “we are taking action against them.” 

“There has been enough pressure from all quarters, but we have not and will not yield,” he said.
The minister said the NDPS Act is a central act by Parliament and any amendments to it have to be done there. However, the state government has power to frame rules under the NDPS act, he said and added that they would also strengthen the Karnataka Police Act.

The state government has also approached the National Law School to help in strengthening the laws against drugs.Replying to issues raised by Congress members Priyanka Kharge and Prasad Abbayya, Bommai said whitener and certain adhesives were being misused by some. “We are also conducting raids at hukka bars and need the cooperation of the local corporation,” he said.

