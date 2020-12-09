STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No advertising policy in place, hoardings rock House

Congress, BJP united on issue; Demand review of agreement with ad agency

Published: 09th December 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha for the Assembly session, on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha for the Assembly session, on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, Congress and BJP MLAs claimed that private advertisement agencies were making a huge amount of money but were not paying revenue to the government. With no proper advertisement policy in place, a mafia is ruling Bengaluru, they alleged.

Former minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda raised the issue, saying the government, under public-private partnership, had given permission to put up 147 hoardings on BDA land near Hebbal. In return, the agency would have to place some ornamental plants and maintain junctions. The agency claimed to have spent Rs 98 lakh for this beautification. 

“In return, the agency is getting at least Rs 1 lakh per hoarding per month. This is nothing but looting. But the government is not getting anything... this agreement has to be reviewed,” Byregowda said. 

Legislators from the Congress and BJP demanded that the State government review the ad hoardings agency agreement to benefit the government. To this, Law and Parliamentary Minister J Madhuswamy said the agency had gone to court and got a stay order so that no one can interfere. 

Byregowda said the contractor has vested interests, and had got the order from court. “BDA is facing a financial crisis and is on the verge of shutting. It needs to be strengthened financially, and the agency agreement has to be reviewed,” he said.

BDA chairman and BJP MLA Vishwanath said many advertising agencies use bus shelters, public toilets, police chowkis to display ads, and according to the agreement, they are supposed to pay rent for using BDA land. Most of them are not paying, causing loss to the BDA.Minister Madhuswamy said they will check what can be done legally, and discuss it with CM B S Yediyurappa.

Winter session cut short, cow bill may be passed

Bengaluru: Due to the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls, the winter session of the Assembly has been cut short, and will conclude on December 10.  The business advisory committee, which met on the second day, decided to reduce the number of days from seven to four. The Gram Panchayat elections will be held on December 22 and 27. The ruling BJP is expected to pass the anti-cow slaughter bill on Thursday. ENS    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress BJP
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp