No advertising policy in place, hoardings rock House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, Congress and BJP MLAs claimed that private advertisement agencies were making a huge amount of money but were not paying revenue to the government. With no proper advertisement policy in place, a mafia is ruling Bengaluru, they alleged.

Former minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda raised the issue, saying the government, under public-private partnership, had given permission to put up 147 hoardings on BDA land near Hebbal. In return, the agency would have to place some ornamental plants and maintain junctions. The agency claimed to have spent Rs 98 lakh for this beautification.

“In return, the agency is getting at least Rs 1 lakh per hoarding per month. This is nothing but looting. But the government is not getting anything... this agreement has to be reviewed,” Byregowda said.

Legislators from the Congress and BJP demanded that the State government review the ad hoardings agency agreement to benefit the government. To this, Law and Parliamentary Minister J Madhuswamy said the agency had gone to court and got a stay order so that no one can interfere.

Byregowda said the contractor has vested interests, and had got the order from court. “BDA is facing a financial crisis and is on the verge of shutting. It needs to be strengthened financially, and the agency agreement has to be reviewed,” he said.

BDA chairman and BJP MLA Vishwanath said many advertising agencies use bus shelters, public toilets, police chowkis to display ads, and according to the agreement, they are supposed to pay rent for using BDA land. Most of them are not paying, causing loss to the BDA.Minister Madhuswamy said they will check what can be done legally, and discuss it with CM B S Yediyurappa.

Winter session cut short, cow bill may be passed

Bengaluru: Due to the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls, the winter session of the Assembly has been cut short, and will conclude on December 10. The business advisory committee, which met on the second day, decided to reduce the number of days from seven to four. The Gram Panchayat elections will be held on December 22 and 27. The ruling BJP is expected to pass the anti-cow slaughter bill on Thursday. ENS