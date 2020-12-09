STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Opposition wants more cash for farmers

He said this year, due to Covid and floods, produce had come down by 10 lakh tonnes.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that the State government pay farmers additional money over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops, as the MSP is not sufficient. However, the government declined, saying it cannot pay additional money this year due to the financial crisis. Siddaramaiah was speaking on the second day of the legislature session. 

He said this year, due to Covid and floods, produce had come down by 10 lakh tonnes. The Union government has already announced MSP for 17 crops, including rice, paddy, tur dal, maize, urad dal, groundnut, sunflower and cotton. Siddaramaiah said if the government does not interfere and give a scientific MSP, farmers will be forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices. 

“They are doing it because the government has not opened procurement centres, and should have been done it before the harvesting season began. In Karnataka, they are not open after many weeks. Where should farmers store their produce?,” he said, adding that the government was procuring very less produce. Though 29 lakh tonnes of paddy is expected this year, the State is procuring only 2 lakh tonnes, he said. 

Law minister Madhuswamy said additional money cannot be paid due to the financial crisis. He assured the House that more procurement centres would be opened, and the government would also procure produce. Unhappy with his answer, the Congress walked out of the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSP farmers
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp