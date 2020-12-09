Opposition wants more cash for farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that the State government pay farmers additional money over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops, as the MSP is not sufficient. However, the government declined, saying it cannot pay additional money this year due to the financial crisis. Siddaramaiah was speaking on the second day of the legislature session.

He said this year, due to Covid and floods, produce had come down by 10 lakh tonnes. The Union government has already announced MSP for 17 crops, including rice, paddy, tur dal, maize, urad dal, groundnut, sunflower and cotton. Siddaramaiah said if the government does not interfere and give a scientific MSP, farmers will be forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

“They are doing it because the government has not opened procurement centres, and should have been done it before the harvesting season began. In Karnataka, they are not open after many weeks. Where should farmers store their produce?,” he said, adding that the government was procuring very less produce. Though 29 lakh tonnes of paddy is expected this year, the State is procuring only 2 lakh tonnes, he said.

Law minister Madhuswamy said additional money cannot be paid due to the financial crisis. He assured the House that more procurement centres would be opened, and the government would also procure produce. Unhappy with his answer, the Congress walked out of the House.