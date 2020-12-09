TNIE impact: Officials come to Tumakuru girl’s aid after tweet

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A tweet by The New Indian Express correspondent about a Class 5 girl who was studying in her thatched hut without a power connection drew the attention of the authorities concerned. Soon, they provided her with a solar lamp as a temporary measure.

Vani G of Bidaregudi under Mattihalli gram panchayat in tiptur taluk said she had to go to her neighbours’ houses to study as her hut had no power connection.

RDPR principal secretary Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta took strong note of the tweet and spoke to tumakuru Zilla Panchayat CeO Shubha Kalyan. On tuesday, taluk Panchayat eO Sudarshan and PDO Dinesh J visited the spot and handed over the solar lamp set.

“My daughter is studious and now she is more than happy as she can study in the evening,” said Vani’s father Gautham, a hawker who sells bedsheets in villages.