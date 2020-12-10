STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

APMC Bill cleared in Legislative Council amid Congress walkout

Earlier, during the debate, Minister Somashekhar said that the amendment will help farmers as it allows them to sell their produce at a place of their choice.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load vegetables on to inter-state trucks at APMC Yard in Bandipalya of Mysuru

Workers load vegetables on to inter-state trucks at APMC Yard in Bandipalya of Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid a walkout by Congress members, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Regulation & Development) (Amendment) Bill, which will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere, was passed by the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

After a lengthy debate which lasted more than five hours, Co-operation Minister S T Somashekhar proposed passage of the Bill. The Congress members, who alleged that the amendment had some hidden agenda and it was done on instructions from the BJP-led Union Government, walked out of the House. Though the JD(S) members demanded that the Bill be put to vote by division and entered the well of the House, the Bill was passed by voice vote.

Earlier, during the debate, Minister Somashekhar said that the amendment will help farmers as it allows them to sell their produce at a place of their choice. “As of now, they have to sell their produce only at APMCs. Also, the APMC Vigilance Committee was penalising farmers Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and booked cases against them if found selling their produce outside APMCs. This is also repealed from the Act,” he said.

Opposition members expressed fear that the Bill will change the way the farm sector functions and that it may put farmers in trouble. JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda said that only 30 per cent of agricultural produce was coming to the APMCs and the rest was being sold outside by farmers. 

Opposition leader S R Patil, said that APMCs cannot help farmers with Minimum Support Price (MSP) if the amendment is made. “I am sure the APMCs will vanish in a few years if the bill is passed,” he added and walked out of the House, while other members of the Congress party followed him.Somashekhar said that the amendment had nothing to do with MSP and it will continue even after the Bill is enacted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMC Bill Congress
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp