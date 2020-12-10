APMC Bill cleared in Legislative Council amid Congress walkout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid a walkout by Congress members, the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Regulation & Development) (Amendment) Bill, which will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere, was passed by the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

After a lengthy debate which lasted more than five hours, Co-operation Minister S T Somashekhar proposed passage of the Bill. The Congress members, who alleged that the amendment had some hidden agenda and it was done on instructions from the BJP-led Union Government, walked out of the House. Though the JD(S) members demanded that the Bill be put to vote by division and entered the well of the House, the Bill was passed by voice vote.

Earlier, during the debate, Minister Somashekhar said that the amendment will help farmers as it allows them to sell their produce at a place of their choice. “As of now, they have to sell their produce only at APMCs. Also, the APMC Vigilance Committee was penalising farmers Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and booked cases against them if found selling their produce outside APMCs. This is also repealed from the Act,” he said.

Opposition members expressed fear that the Bill will change the way the farm sector functions and that it may put farmers in trouble. JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda said that only 30 per cent of agricultural produce was coming to the APMCs and the rest was being sold outside by farmers.

Opposition leader S R Patil, said that APMCs cannot help farmers with Minimum Support Price (MSP) if the amendment is made. “I am sure the APMCs will vanish in a few years if the bill is passed,” he added and walked out of the House, while other members of the Congress party followed him.Somashekhar said that the amendment had nothing to do with MSP and it will continue even after the Bill is enacted.