BJP’s no-trust move against Council chair stymied

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP moved a no-confidence motion against Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty on Wednesday, leading to an argument between the BJP and Opposition. As soon as proceedings resumed in the Council, senior BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath and other members requested that their notice to move a no-confidence motion should be considered. But Congress members objected, saying it was not mentioned in the day’s agenda and hence, cannot be taken up for discussion.

BJP members said they had submitted the notice more than 14 days ago, as per rules, to which Opposition members said they had come to discuss important issues, including the APMC Bill, and protested by entering the well of the House.Chairperson K Pratapchandra Shetty adjourned the hearing till 1pm, saying he would take legal opinion on allowing the notice for no-confidence motion.

When the House resumed, Congress members entered the well, and Leader of the Opposition SR Patil said they would return to their seats only if the House business was conducted as per the agenda, and a debate over the APMC Amendment Bill was held.As BJP members agreed, opposition members returned and proceedings continued.