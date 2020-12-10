Farmers’ ire against BJP-JDS could benefit Congress

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: It could be disadvantage JDS in the Gram Panchayat polls for having supported the controversial land reforms bill. On the other hand, the Congress is likely to benefit from the farmer’s ire against both the BJP and the JDS as the party is strongly opposing the bill both inside and outside Parliament and Assembly.

JDS which had stalled the bill during the previous session had made a U-turn and supported the amendment to the Land Reforms Bill to get it passed in the Legislative Council. The rank and file of the party, the Raitha Sangha and also the agitating farmers are shocked over the change in the stand of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy.

In the 2016 elections, JDS which claimed to be the face and voice of the farmers and a rural-based party, netted 610 Taluk and 148 Zilla Panchayat members. The party is also gearing up for the ensuing village panchayat elections which are not held on the party symbols.It will be tough for the party to explain to people as to what prompted them to support the bill when the farmers across the state are on the streets.

Some JDS leaders who didn’t want to be named said this will further erode their support base in the run up to the polls. They feel that it is a big setback both in terms of the election prospects and also credibility.

The Raitha Sangha factions which are staging protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru are already dubbing JDS anti-farmer. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Markandiah said that they have decided to contest the panchayat elections and also make the land reforms bills a poll issue and expose what he called the double standards of the JDS.



Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shiva Kumar have also reached out to the agitating farmers and have extended their support. Congress leader H C Mahadevappa said that the JDS has committed a historical blunder by opposing the bill outside and supporting it inside the House.