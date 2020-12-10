STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha again on Thursday

 Wednesday’s march stopped near K R Circle  Police send back many ryots from border areas of Bengaluru  Organisers expect thousands to take part on Thursday

Agitating farmers march from City Railway Station to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Relentless in their opposition to the farm reform laws of Central and state governments, state farmers have threatened to again lay siege to Karnataka’s political nerve centre, Vidhana Soudha, on Thursday after Wednesday’s efforts to do so proved futile with the police and ruling party leaders taking steps to prevent it.Kodihalli Chandrashekar, state president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Karnataka Hasiru Sene, told TNIE, “We have planned to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on Thursday afternoon and more farmers are expected to join the rally.”

Thousands of farmers along with members of several organisations on Wednesday were heading towards Vidhana Soudha, where the legislature session is on since Monday, when the police stopped them near KR Circle and took some into preventive custody. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar met the protesers at Freedom Park, where they had congregated, and tried to convince them not to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha and assured them that he would discuss their demands with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ensure officers would look into the matter. 

Farmer leaders said that policemen stopped more than 5,000 farmers near tollgates at Devanahalli, Nelamangala and Hosakote. The police had barricaded entry points to Bengaluru, anticipating hordes of farmers coming into the state capital from neighbouring areas, like Chikkaballapur, Hosakote and Tumakuru. The police checked all the vehicles at the tollgates and sent back farmers.

Policemen were deployed in large numbers at major junctions in the city, like Mekhri Circle, Vijayanagar Toll, Bapuji Nagar and Madiwala. The traffic was badly hit around KR Circle, Anand Rao Circle and Sheshadri Road after large groups of farmers, who had managed to enter the city and those who were in the city since the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, moved towards Freedom Park before planning to march to Vidhana Soudha. Traffic jams were seen till late afternoon and at least two ambulances caught in the gridlock were diverted by the police through Gandhinagar to nearest hospitals. 

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists began a rally from Town Hall to reach Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor, but the police stopped them at KR Circle and allowed only eight representatives to enter Raj Bhavan. The activists submitted the memorandum to administrative officials, as they were not allowed to meet the governor because of Covid restrictions. 

