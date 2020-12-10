STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gram Panchayat polls: Contestants go hi-tech

No rallies every day. Knocking on doors being reduced.

Published: 10th December 2020

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: No rallies every day. Knocking on doors being reduced. As the contest for the gram panchayat polls has started hotting up in the district, the candidates this time are going digital to reach out to the voters. The contestants and the netas are using social media for campaigning due to the curbs on public meetings in the wake of the pandemic.Many local leaders who have suffered financial losses after the pandemic-induced lockdown, now don’t have money to spend like in earlier polls. They have chosen to go digital as part of their cost-cutting measures.

The GP members who won last time have now opened Facebook pages and started WhatsApp groups to post their development works and also pictures of their achievements. Some aspirants too are sharing their photos and works.Villagers say that they can reach all voters as everyone has smart phones these days. Local leaders are now sharing e-banners through social media.

Sharanu Patil, a villager of Ron taluk, said, “Door-to-door campaigning has almost come down as the candidates and leaders are reaching out to people through social media. Some visit the villager groups’  with mobiles in their hands and are showing photos of their leaders’ work to woo the voters. It is the best way to follow Covid-19 rules.”

Sikandar M Ari, an aspirant of Abbigeri Gram Panchayat, said, “It is difficult to visit each house as our villagers have been following Covid-19 rules strictly. We will make banners and put them up when polls are nearer. Now we are sending e-banners and messages to our people and are seeking votes on social media platforms.”

GP seats continue to be ‘auctioned’, DC warns of action
Tumakuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumara has warned stringent action against all those involved in the ‘auction’ of Gram Panchayat seats. Seats at Doddanaravangala GP in Tumakuru rural, were reportedly auctioned and no nomination papers were filed. “No written complaint was filed nor was evidence found in these cases. If someone provides the same, action will be taken. It is undemocratic to conduct such auctions,” Dr Kumara said. Videos of such auctions at Kalaburagi and Ballari districts have gone viral on social media.  

‘Take action against Revanna over poll code violation’
Hassan: BJP leader Devarajegowda has alleged that former minister 
H D Revanna violated the model election code of conduct in his constituency by promising grants for the development of temples. He said Revanna gave money to NGOs through contractors in different gram panchayat limits. He accused supporters of Revanna of luring GP candidates by promising them positions and money. He asked the district election officer to take action against the Holenarasipur MLA and urged the electoral officer to take steps for fair elections in the district.  

