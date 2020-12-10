STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ravi Kumar likely to be new Chief Secretary

The incumbent Chief Secretary, T M Vijay Bhaskar, is set to retire on December 31.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The incumbent Chief Secretary, T M Vijay Bhaskar, is set to retire on December 31. He will most likely be succeeded by P Ravi Kumar, the Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka. Ravi Kumar belongs to the 1984 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and is the second senior most IAS officer of Karnataka cadre after Bhaskar. “There has been no talk in the government regarding the extension of the tenure of the incumbent Chief Secretary,” said placed sources.

Kumar, who enjoys a sound reputation as a bureaucrat and ‘team leader’, will take on the affairs of Karnataka bureaucracy at a time when the financial health of the State has taken a serious blow because of the pandemic and has adversely impacted tax collection. “The biggest challenge facing the top bureaucrat would be tax collection, maintaining the fiscal deficit below 3 per cent and ensuring that the State’s debt to gross state domestic product does not cross 25 per cent. It is currently at 19 per cent but is bound to go up because of the GDP growth, which is in negative,” said official sources.

‘New Cs must streamline industry licensing laws’

“The land, municipality and Panchayat licensing laws in Karnataka are outdated and adversely impact new investments. The new Chief Secretary will have to streamline these laws for the new investors,” sources added. Recently, in a virtual summit, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had assured the investors that Karnataka’s GSDP, which presently stands at Rs 15.35 lakh crore, has the potential to reach Rs 35 lakh crore. Karnataka has traditionally managed its financial health better than most other states in the country. It has been a revenue surplus State.

“The GDP growth rate has gone into negative, which will impact the size of the GSDP. The State has also not received all the four instalments of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) from the Centre,” sai d an official. Much before the onset of the pandemic, the year began with Karnataka taking a serious beating in the devolution of Central funds by the 15th Finance Commission (FC) after its share was slashed from 4.71 per cent to 3.65 per cent. Barring Tamil Nadu, the rest of the South Indian states saw their share of horizontal devolution fall after the 15th FC used the 2011 population data to calculate tax shares, which was one of the key reasons for the drastic cut in devolution of funds. Karnataka was the worst affected.

Vandita may replace Ravi Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma of the 1986 batch is likely to be posted in Ravi Kumar’s place, said sources. Three Principal Secretaries of 1990 batch of IAS – Kapil Mohan, Gaurav Gupta and Kumar Naik -- are likely to be promoted as ACS if the Centre permits additional posts of ACS, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Secretary Karnataka
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp