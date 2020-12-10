Up to Rs 5 lakh fine, 7-year jail term as Karnataka govt passes anti-cow slaughter Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite stiff opposition from the Congress and JDS members, the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020. The Bill seeks a total ban on the slaughter of cows in the state and stringent punishment for those indulging in smuggling, illegal transportation, atrocities on cows and slaughtering them. Before tabling the Bill, BJP members, wearing saffron shawls, conducted ‘Gau puja’ inside the Vidhana Soudha.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan tabled the Bill in the afternoon. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah raised objection to the Bill not being included in the day’s agenda. “When it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee that only an ordinance will be tabled in the House, how can you bring a new Bill? Why spring a surprise?” he questioned. Congress members trooped to the well of the House, forcing an adjournment for some time.

However, BJP members countered the Opposition saying in 2013, when Congress withdrew the Bill which had been passed by the BJP in 2010, it was done in the same manner. As per the Bill, ‘cattle’ is defined as cow, calf of a cow/bull, bullock and he/she buffalo aged below 13 years. Slaughter of cows will be a cognisable offence and attract three to seven years of imprisonment. This apart, the penalty has also been increased. For the first offence, the penalty will be not less than Rs 50,000, and may extend up to Rs 5 lakh. For the second and subsequent offence, it is not less than Rs 1 lakh and can go up to Rs 10 lakh.

Bill empowers SIs to search & seize

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhuswamy said the anti-cow slaughter Bill is already in force in Karnataka.

“We are only bringing some amendments to it and have increased the penalty and term of imprisonment,” he pointed out.A certificate from an animal husbandry officer will be required if the cattle has to be culled for health and other reasons. The Bill, however, allows culling of buffaloes which are more than 13 years.

The Bill empowers a police officer of sub-inspector or higher rank to conduct search and seizure. After seizure, the officer shall report it “without unreasonable delay before the sub-divisional magistrate for confiscation.”Regarding financial implications, the Bill states that it cannot be quantified at this juncture. However, funds will be provided as and when required.

What The Bill Entails

Slaughter to be a cognisable offence

Bill recommends constituting special courts to dispose of cases

No transport to other states

Penalty for first time offence, not less than Rs 50,000, but can go up to Rs 5 lakh. For second and subsequent offence, it is not less than Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh.

Beef seized must be destroyed

APMC Bill gets Council nod

The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Regulation & Development) (Amendment) Bill, which was stuck in the Legislative Council dring the monsoon session, was passed by the Upper House on Wednesday. The Bill allows farmers to sell their produce anywhere. The Bill was hotly debated for over five hours before it was passed.