Civic polls not held: High Court takes up suo motu PIL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Thursday initiated a suo motu PIL over polls not being held to the municipal corporations and municipalities in the state.

Observing it is not only necessary but also the duty of the HC to ensure that the constitutional mandate is adhered to, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the Registrar General to initiate a suo motu PIL.

The bench also directed the Registrar General to make the state government and the SEC parties in the petition and post it for hearing on December 17.

During the hearing of PILs relating to Vijayapura municipal corporation, when senior counsel K N Phanindra, representing SEC, pointed out that that the elections are yet to be held to the Kalaburagi corporation and Bidar municipality, the bench passed the order.