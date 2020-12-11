Congress favouring those who slaughter cattle, says Kateel

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said that Congress was opposing anti-cow slaughter bill only to appease one section of society. He offered Gau Puja outside the district BJP office.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress supports only those who slaughter cattle. “When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, his government did not take any action against those who stole cattle from houses and slaughtered them.

Hence, we cannot expect Congress to support this bill,” he said. He also accused the Congress of playing with the life of farmers, who are dependent on cattle, by opposing the bill. “This bill is not against any religion but to support farmers,” he said.