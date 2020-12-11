Govt plays safe in Council, doesn’t table Cattle Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was rushed through the Assembly amid a walkout by the opposition Congress, a cautious BJP government chose not to table it in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

The Bill was listed on the agenda of the Council proceedings for Thursday and it was expected that the government will table the Bill for approval of the Upper House. The BJP members and ministers were wearing saffron shawls as the Bill was scheduled to be taken up for a debate.

However, the government refrained from doing so, citing the absence of the minister concerned (Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan). Sources pointed out that when a Bill is passed in the Assembly and tabled in the Council, the opposition can demand that it be referred to a joint select committee. If the ruling party members don’t agree, the Council chairman can call for voting on it.

Cow bill: BJP plans to issue ordinance soon

Since the Congress and JDS together have more numbers in the Upper House, the chairman Prathapchandra Shetty, who is from the Congress, would have agreed for a joint committee and this would have embarrassed the BJP, they explained.

A BJP minister, on condition of anonymity, said they are planning to issue an ordinance this week and bring it before the House in the next session. When it was time to table the Bill on Thursday, BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath stood up and sought information about the request to consider the notice on moving a no-confidence motion against the chairman.

The aggressive Congress members intervened and demanded that the Bill be proposed as it was mentioned in the agenda and added that they were prepared for a debate. At this juncture, the floor leader of the ruling party, Kota Srinivas Poojary, said, “The minister concerned in not present and we will table the Bill tomorrow.”

Council Chairman K Pratapchandra Shetty, in his reply to Manjunath, said, “I have mentioned the opinion of legal experts on the matter in the file. I have directed the officials to inform the members concerned (who had submitted the notice) about it.”

Amidst the demand by the BJP members to consider the notice, the Chairperson adjourned the Council sine die.