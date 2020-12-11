STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In the house

Ashoka claimed the government had given Rs 1,320 crore for house, crop and other damages, which is more than what NDRF guidelines prescribe.

Published: 11th December 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We managed floods better this year, says Ashoka  
Bengaluru: Denying the Opposition’s allegations that the state government failed in flood management, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government has managed better than in the previous years. Replying to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s charges, Ashoka said floods in August had left 48,367 houses partially or completely destroyed, 20.87 lakh hectares of agriculture land flooded, and 37,805km of roads, 4,084 bridges and 7,606 government buildings damaged.

While 325 NDRF, 200 SDRF and 200 Army personnel and four helicopters were deputed for rescue operations, the state government made arrangements for 52,242 people in relief centres. Ashoka claimed the government had given Rs 1,320 crore for house, crop and other damages, which is more than what NDRF guidelines prescribe.

MLCs demand clean-up of VC appointment process
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday. Several members said the system of appointment of Vice-Chancellors should be cleaned up to achieve quality in education. JDS MLC Marithibbegowda said the government must put an end to the corruption behind appointing VCs. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Ravikumar said, “The quality of researches in universities is not satisfactory. No attention is being given to improving syllabus”. Leader of the opposition SR Patil said the lobby of money and caste behind appointing VCs was deteriorating the quality of education. Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan CN said that efforts will be made to introduce a comprehensive act to improve all aspects of universities. 

Opposition slams govt for unnecessary spending
Bengaluru: Opposition members in the Council criticised the government for undertaking unnecessary expenditure while the state is reeling under a financial crisis due to the pandemic. During the debate over the Karnataka Appropriation Bill proposed by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, Leader of the opposition S R Patil said, “The government, that was supposed to help people during the pandemic, was involved in rampant corruption. Now, approval for high-budget projects is sought while it has stopped social security schemes and pensions.” JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti said the government created a board for the welfare of a community and now similar applications from various communities are pending before the government. The JDS slammed the government for announcing a guest house in Tirupati costing Rs 220 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp