In the house

By Express News Service

We managed floods better this year, says Ashoka

Bengaluru: Denying the Opposition’s allegations that the state government failed in flood management, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government has managed better than in the previous years. Replying to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s charges, Ashoka said floods in August had left 48,367 houses partially or completely destroyed, 20.87 lakh hectares of agriculture land flooded, and 37,805km of roads, 4,084 bridges and 7,606 government buildings damaged.

While 325 NDRF, 200 SDRF and 200 Army personnel and four helicopters were deputed for rescue operations, the state government made arrangements for 52,242 people in relief centres. Ashoka claimed the government had given Rs 1,320 crore for house, crop and other damages, which is more than what NDRF guidelines prescribe.

MLCs demand clean-up of VC appointment process

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Universities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday. Several members said the system of appointment of Vice-Chancellors should be cleaned up to achieve quality in education. JDS MLC Marithibbegowda said the government must put an end to the corruption behind appointing VCs. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Ravikumar said, “The quality of researches in universities is not satisfactory. No attention is being given to improving syllabus”. Leader of the opposition SR Patil said the lobby of money and caste behind appointing VCs was deteriorating the quality of education. Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan CN said that efforts will be made to introduce a comprehensive act to improve all aspects of universities.

Opposition slams govt for unnecessary spending

Bengaluru: Opposition members in the Council criticised the government for undertaking unnecessary expenditure while the state is reeling under a financial crisis due to the pandemic. During the debate over the Karnataka Appropriation Bill proposed by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, Leader of the opposition S R Patil said, “The government, that was supposed to help people during the pandemic, was involved in rampant corruption. Now, approval for high-budget projects is sought while it has stopped social security schemes and pensions.” JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti said the government created a board for the welfare of a community and now similar applications from various communities are pending before the government. The JDS slammed the government for announcing a guest house in Tirupati costing Rs 220 crore.