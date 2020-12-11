Karnataka may go to NGT over vexed Kasturirangan report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is likely to approach the National Green Tribunal to implead itself in the case on implementation of the Kasturirangan report. Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who was replying to the Assembly on Thursday, said the government is exploring options to clarify Karnataka’s stand before the tribunal.

Suresh Kumar said the state has formed a cabinet sub-committee and its report will be sent to the Central Government before the final notification is issued. On the last day of the truncated winter session, legislators in the Assembly discussed about the final notification of the eco-sensitive area (ESA) of the Western Ghats in Karnataka. The BJP members urged the government to adopt the Kerala model for implementation of the Kasturirangan report recommendations.

BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar urged the government to resurvey the 1,576 villages in Karnataka, identified in the report, as per the Kerala model. Thirthahalli MLA Agara Jnanendra said if Karnataka follows the Kerala model, the 20,668 sq km area eco-sensitive area can be reduced to around 13,000 sq km.

Kerala had constituted a committee which studied each and every village and reduced the extent of the ESA that was recommended in the report. The MLAs feared that the final notification may even lead to violence in the Malnad areas. There is a fear that those who are residing in the ESA will be evacuated if their village is included in the final notification, the lawmakers pointed out.

Villagers warn of boycotting panchayat polls

Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy noted that the many villages have announced a boycott of the gram panchayat polls over the implementation of the report. Malnad has been on the boil over the Kasturirangan report, Central government schemes like the tiger reserve and identification of eco-sensitive and buffer zones, considered to be antifarmer. The people of Koppa, Mudigere, N R Pura, Sringeri a n d some par t s o f Chikkamagaluru feel their lives will be severely impacted if these schemes are implemented. Meetings, protests, bandhs and agitations have been going on to pressure the government to file an affidavit before the National Green Tribunal before December 31, on implementation of the Kasturirangan report.