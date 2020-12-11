Protesters rally for rights, Congress leaders join in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a day of protests, as farmers picked up from where they had left off on Wednesday, and were joined by employees of KSRTC and BMTC. The Congress, too, arrived later in the day to support the protesters.

The protests threw Bengaluru traffic out of kilter, with snarls reported from across the Central Business District, and traffic disruption in and around Majestic, Anand Rao Circle and Sheshadri Road. Thousands of farmers began their rally from KSR Railway Station to Freedom Park on Thursday morning. City police detained Kodihalli Chandrashekar and farmers who attempted to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, and took them to Adugodi for preventive custody.

The protesters reached Freedom Park and tried to proceed towards Raj Bhavan, but police stopped them near KR Circle and forced them to sit in Freedom Park. However, police escorted a delegation led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar to Raj Bhavan, where he submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala, requesting him to reject the revised farm bill.

Farmers take part in a protest to demand repealing of farm laws in

Bengaluru on Thursday;

Shanthakumar told TNIE that the governor had assured them he would direct the government to discuss the bill with farmer leaders and then take a decision, so they have called off the protest temporarily.

Siddu leads march Towards afternoon, Congress leaders joined the farmers’ protest to extend support.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara, besides MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan, U T Khader and others marched in protest from Vidhana Soudha to Freedom Park on Thursday.

They chanted slogans supporting farmers and opposing the government as they marched to Freedom Park, where Siddaramaiah burnt a copy of the farm bill to loud cheers from farmers. He then spoke to the protesting farmers, and assured them that if Congress came to power, it would roll back both the farm bill and anti-cow slaughter bill.

Charging the JDS with supporting farm bill in the Upper House, he said that JDS leaders HD Deve Gowda and Revanna had opposed the bills, yet the party had supported passage of the bill. The anti-cow slaughter bill was passed in the assembly but was not tabled in the Upper House. The protesting Congressmen chanted anti-BJP and anti-JDS slogans.

THE DEMANDS

Transport corporation employees, trade unionists and farmers took out protest rallies to press for their demands:

Agitating KSRTC and BMTC employees demanded that they be treated as government employees and be given all facilities.

Currently, they are not getting proper salaries despite working with the department for more than 15 years

Farmers are seeking the revocation of two amendments — one pertaining to the Karnataka Land Reforms, lifting restrictions on purchase of land, and the other relating to Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees allowing traders to directly approach farmers to purchase crops