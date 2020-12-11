Resident doctors in Karnataka consider Covid duty strike

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Resident doctors in Karnataka have written to the Department of Medical Education with a slew of demands, and are contemplating a boycott of Covid-19 duties if they are not met.

In their letter, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, which represents around 5,000 residents doctors said that medical students, house surgeons, had been on Covid duty for months and their education had taken a backseat.

They urged the government to waive the tuition fee for the year 2020-21. They demanded recognition for their Covid services and that they be given a Covid risk allowance.

President of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, Dayanand Sagar told TNIE that they had received assurance from the principal secretary that the issue of their stipends would be resolved, no heed had been paid to any of their other demands.

Another doctor said they felt that they have been used as cheap labour for Covid-19, having long hours of work extracted from them. "When are we going to get back to our specialisations," he said.