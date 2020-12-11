Theatre still not allowed to resume, Karnataka stage artistes in dire straits

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: While much of the economy including recreational activities have been allowed to resume, drama companies are still in limbo as they are not permitted to stage plays.

Over 2,500 artists including musicians who eked out a living by staging plays are still struggling.

At least 12 drama companies including Gubbi Veeranna Nataka Sangha used to pitch tents to stage plays during the annual Banashankari chariot festival at Badami.

They provided employment to over 500 families in the month-long festival that now stands cancelled.

Nagarathna (44), from Badami told TNIE, “The order of district administration has shaken me completely. I was hoping to make some gains during the festival, as I have been rendered jobless since the outbreak. I have to pay the school fees of my children and repay debts.”

She has been a theatre artist for the last three decades.

Many artists urged the district administration to allow drama companies to resume, but to no avail.

Rayappa D, a theater artist from Jamkhandi, said, “It is sad the government had no qualms about political parties taking out rallies in the recent byelections, where norms were barely followed.

However, even after we assured that will follow all the norms, the district administration denied permission.”

Deputy Commissioner Captain Dr K Rajendra said, “We will not permit drama companies to stage plays. We don’t want to take any kind of risk. It has come to our notice that artistes are in financial trouble, but they have to cooperate.”