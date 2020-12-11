Will repeal cow slaughter, APMC laws if voted to power, says Congress

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress said on Thursday they will be repealing the APMC, Anti-cow Slaughter and labour laws in the state once they are voted back to power.

Party spokesperson M Lakshman accused former CM HD Kumaraswamy of misleading people with his claims that the JDS supported the bill since the state government has included several modifications based on their plea.

“It’s a lie that the government has changed clauses in the bills. Change of land use has been barred only in the case of irrigated lands, it does not say anything about dry lands, also 79 a, b, c and 80 that would have safeguarded the interest of farmers have been removed,” he said.