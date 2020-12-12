STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ballari villagers carry dead across rivulet for cremation

Every death at Madere village of Kurugodu taluk in Ballari comes with not just the despair of losing a loved one, but also with an added hardship.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Every death at Madere village of Kurugodu taluk in Ballari comes with not just the despair of losing a loved one, but also with an added hardship. The villagers here have to carry the body across a stream for cremation and it is next to impossible to do so, during monsoon when the stream is in spate. 
With the monsoon over this year, the villagers are now demanding that the administration should find a solution before the next monsoon and are threatening to boycott the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections if no decision is taken.

The village, with a population of just over 6,000, has been neglected for the last several years. Though the issue has been brought to the notice of administration officials, no alternative site has been allocated for the cremation ground, the villagers complained. 

Nagappa H, a resident of the village, said that the dead in the village get no respect they deserve. “It is the same story every year. The administration wakes up only when the monsoon arrives and funerals are held up in our village. The officials have been promising us that a permanent cremation ground would be set up. But it remains only on paper,” he said.

Another villager said the site where cremations are carried out now is very small. “There is no other place outside the village that belongs to the government. We are asking the officials to construct a bridge across the stream and to identify a place for the cremation,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cremation Ballari
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp