Ballari villagers carry dead across rivulet for cremation

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Every death at Madere village of Kurugodu taluk in Ballari comes with not just the despair of losing a loved one, but also with an added hardship. The villagers here have to carry the body across a stream for cremation and it is next to impossible to do so, during monsoon when the stream is in spate.

With the monsoon over this year, the villagers are now demanding that the administration should find a solution before the next monsoon and are threatening to boycott the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections if no decision is taken.

The village, with a population of just over 6,000, has been neglected for the last several years. Though the issue has been brought to the notice of administration officials, no alternative site has been allocated for the cremation ground, the villagers complained.

Nagappa H, a resident of the village, said that the dead in the village get no respect they deserve. “It is the same story every year. The administration wakes up only when the monsoon arrives and funerals are held up in our village. The officials have been promising us that a permanent cremation ground would be set up. But it remains only on paper,” he said.

Another villager said the site where cremations are carried out now is very small. “There is no other place outside the village that belongs to the government. We are asking the officials to construct a bridge across the stream and to identify a place for the cremation,” he added.