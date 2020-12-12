BJP MLCs ask Governor to reconvene Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of six BJP members of the Legislative Council, led by Muzrai Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary, on Friday formally lodged a complaint with Governor Vajubhai Vala against Council Chairperson Prakash Chandra Shetty for adjourning the House sine die on Thursday evening, even though the agenda of the House was not completed.

The BJP MLCs — Ravi Kumar, Arun Shahapur, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Ayanur Manjunath and Tejaswini Gowda — mentioned in the complaint that the chairman cannot adjourn the House unilaterally, and asked the Governor to intervene and reconvene the Council to complete the House business. They also pointed out that the chairman did not inform them about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

BJP members on Wednesday attempted to remove Shetty by moving a no-confidence motion, but had to withdraw after Congress members protested, saying it was not listed in the agenda. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that they are planning to convene the Council on Tuesday to take up pending issues.



“The Council Chairman doesn’t have the powers to adjourn the House abruptly (sine die). It was decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to conduct the session till Tuesday or Wednesday and the chairman was present at those meetings. Still, he resorted to adjourn the House,” he added.

The government is consulting legal experts to explore the options before it, while Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the original plan was to keep the Council in session till Tuesday and adjourn the Assembly on Thursday. But the Council chairman adjourned the House along with the Assembly, he added.

With 31 members, plus an independent, BJP is the single-largest party in the Legislative Council, but the chairman’s post still rests with Congress. The Congress has 29 members, including the chairman, while JDS has 14. The BJP had expected the JDS, which helped it pass farm laws in the Council, to extend support in removing Shetty and electing a chairman from its own party. Also, the BJP did not table anti-cow slaughter Bill in the Council, fearing that it would be defeated without the support of JDS.

Former Council Chairman V R Sudarshan, an expert on the issue, said, “The Governor, who is the head of the legislature, has the right to reconvene the House. The Chairman of the Council has to go by the decision of the Business Advisory Committee, which has members from both ruling and opposition parties.”