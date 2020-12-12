Going, going, gone: Gram Panchayat seat in Kolar auctioned for Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

KOLAR: In continuing mockery of the democratic system and the poll process at the very grassroots level, a seat in Madderi Gram Panchayat in Kolar was allegedly auctioned for Rs 5 lakh recently. Sources from the village told The New Indian Express that Madderi Gram Panchayat has 13 villages under it and the auctioning was for one of the seats from Iragasandra Bedli village.

The villagers allegedly picked candidates interested in contesting the election and asked them to bid for the seat. In the auction, Sreeramappa is said to have won by placing the highest bid of Rs 5 lakh. In an unsaid diktat, the villagers have now decided to vote en masse for him when the election is held on December 23, the sources said.As the message reached the taluk administration, the tahsildar filed a complaint with the Vemgal police, who are investigating.

This is the latest in several such incidents from across the state. Auctioning of seats has been reported from Aslipura under Doddanaravangala Gram Panchayat in Tumakuru Rural. The videos of the auctioning at Kalaburagi and Ballari districts have gone viral on social media.

The bidding seems to continue unabated despite deputy commissioners issuing a strict warning to perpetrators. The DCs have said that criminal proceedings will be initiated against people involved in these acts and requested people to come forward and file complaints against auctioning of seats if they are privy to the information. The aim is to ensure free and fair polls, they have said.Villagers told The New Indian Express that the practice is not new and during every Gram Panchayat election, over the years, seats have been sold to the highest bidders.

‘Such acts defeat the purpose of elections’

Davangere: State secretary of the KPCC social media cell KL Harish Basapura on Friday expressed disappointment over the auctioning of some Gram Panchayats seats in the district and state. “These type of auctions defeat the purpose of elections, democracy, and the Constitution. Hence, such acts shouldn’t be allowed,” he added. He said the government should identify such illegal acts and ensure that the victory of such candidates is declared invalid.

“Even though allegations have been made against certain candidates and constituencies, the administration is not acting against them, which is sad. If such this is allowed, there will be a time when Parliament seats, legislative council and assembly seats, and taluk and zilla panchayat seats will also be auctioned,” he added.

