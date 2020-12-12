Govt will bring ordinance on cow slaughter: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the government held back from tabling the contentious Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in the Legislative Council, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said an ordinance will be promulgated to give effect to it.

“We will bring in an ordinance (on cow slaughter). You know that the Council Chairman was not cooperating,” the CM remarked. He also performed ‘Gau Pooja’ (cow worship) at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ here on Friday morning in the backdrop of the passage of the Bill in the Assembly.

“It is known worldwide that in Hindu dharma, cows are revered. In India, which is an agrarian country, animal husbandry is a source of income for agriculturists and cattle are used in farming activities too. Cows are considered an asset in the Indian culture. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill has been passed by the Legislative Assembly, which further strengthens the existing law,” he said.

He said that his government was committed to strengthening laws for protection of cows, and added that necessary arrangements will be made by setting up infrastructure for cows to be taken care of. “Ninety per cent of the state’s people are happy with the Bill.

We had talked about it (anti-cow slaughter law) in our election manifesto. In the previous tenure of the BJP government, we had brought in legislation against cow slaughter, but it was not given assent then. Now we are bringing it to effect once again,” he said. The CM also expressed reservations about Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty’s adjourning the House sine die. The government has decided to convene the House again on Tuesday, he added. “The Council Chairman doesn’t have the powers to abruptly adjourn the House,” the CM insisted.

BJP MLCs appeal to Governor against Council chairman

Six BJP members of the Legislative Council, led by minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary, formally lodged a complaint with Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan on Friday, against Council Chairperson K Pratapchandra Shetty. The members -- Ravi Kumar, Arun Shahapur, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Ayanur Manjunath, and Tejaswini Gowda -- accused Shetty of adjourning the House sine die on Thursday, before completion of the day’s agenda.