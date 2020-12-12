STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt will bring ordinance on cow slaughter: Yediyurappa

We had talked about it (anti-cow slaughter law) in our election manifesto.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa performs ‘Gau Puja’ at his official residence‘Cauvery’ in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the government held back from tabling the contentious Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in the Legislative Council, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said an ordinance will be promulgated to give effect to it.

“We will bring in an ordinance (on cow slaughter). You know that the Council Chairman was not cooperating,” the CM remarked. He also performed ‘Gau Pooja’ (cow worship) at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ here on Friday morning in the backdrop of the passage of the Bill in the Assembly.

“It is known worldwide that in Hindu dharma, cows are revered. In India, which is an agrarian country, animal husbandry is a source of income for agriculturists and cattle are used in farming activities too. Cows are considered an asset in the Indian culture. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill has been passed by the Legislative Assembly, which further strengthens the existing law,” he said.

He said that his government was committed to strengthening laws for protection of cows, and added that necessary arrangements will be made by setting up infrastructure for cows to be taken care of. “Ninety per cent of the state’s people are happy with the Bill.

We had talked about it (anti-cow slaughter law) in our election manifesto. In the previous tenure of the BJP government, we had brought in legislation against cow slaughter, but it was not given assent then. Now we are bringing it to effect once again,” he said. The CM also expressed reservations about Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty’s adjourning the House sine die. The government has decided to convene the House again on Tuesday, he added. “The Council Chairman doesn’t have the powers to abruptly adjourn the House,” the CM insisted.

BJP MLCs appeal to Governor against Council chairman

Six BJP members of the Legislative Council, led by minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary, formally lodged a complaint with Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan on Friday, against Council Chairperson K Pratapchandra Shetty. The members -- Ravi Kumar, Arun Shahapur, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Ayanur Manjunath, and Tejaswini Gowda -- accused Shetty of adjourning the House sine die on Thursday, before completion of the day’s agenda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cow slaughter BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp