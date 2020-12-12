Karnataka’s Covid case fatality rate drops to 1%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although Karnataka’s overall Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has seen improvement, dropping to 1% during the past week, a closer look shows that fatalities are higher in some districts than in others. State war room data shows the CFR for Bengaluru has come down to 1.2% in the past week, but it is still high in districts such as Bidar (12.5%), Dakshina Kannada (5.1%), Ballari (2.8%), Dharwad (2.3%) and Kolar (2.1%). Experts say that improved testing at the district level and early treatment would help reduce the CFR. At present, over 30,000 tests are being done in Bengaluru Urban each day, while the number is below 4,000 in most other districts.