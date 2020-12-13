Adivasis eye panchayat power, chant growth mantra

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the stage set for the Gram Panchayat polls in two phases on December 22 and 27, the Adivasi population has geared up to participate in the festival of democracy. What has brought the community together is the recent agitation demanding the implementation of the Forest Rights Act.

The act aims to recognise and provide ownership and land-use rights to forest-dwelling STs and other traditional forest dwellers at the individual and community level. But several states, including Karnataka, are yet to implement it in its true spirit.

In Hunsur subdivision, the Adivasi population is about 40,000, covering 215 hadis in 140 panchayats and a voice to reckon with. Though in the past the village heads and landlords finalised the candidates and got them elected unopposed, the ground situation has changed now. These sleepy tribal hadis are now the centre of negotiations as many have thrown their hat into the poll ring.

The elections have turned prestigious as women and also a few educated youths in the Adivasi community want to contest the seats reserved for ST. Barring one or two getting elected unopposed in Nereale Kuppe panchayat, there are more than two candidates in the tribal-dominated Uamthur, Doddahejjur, Sarala Kuppe, Kerangur and Dharmapur panchayats in Hunsur taluk.

Buddakattu Krishikara Samithi president P K Ramu said that it is good to see many candidates in the fray in the Adivasi-dominated panchayat areas. He said that many youths who completed D.Ed and skills training courses have entered the fray for the first time with an objective of developing the tribal hadis.

Sreekanth, convenor, DEED (an NGO), said that the tribals have chances of winning about 70 seats out of the 140 reserved for STs in Hunsur subdivision. Increased awareness and unity has inspired many to contest this time.

Though a clear picture on the number of contestants will emerge after the withdrawal of nominations, the candidates who have filed papers have taken up campaigning on WhatsApp groups and social media. They have pledged to provide better roads, build pressure for the implementation of the Forest Rights Act and get Revenue village status for the tribal hadis.