Brothers bid for wives 

MYSURU: Close on the heels of the arrest of 10 people over the auctioning of three panchayat seats at Lalanakere in Nagamangala, a panchayat seat was auctioned for Rs 4.5 lakh in Byranahalli.

Interestingly, two brothers, who were keen to get their wives elected, bid for the panchayat seat in the auction held near a temple in the presence of forty villagers. Byranahalli village has about 70 households.

The panchayat seat is reserved for women (2 A) category. The bid started with a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh and was finalised for Rs 4.5 lakh a day before the last date for withdrawal of nominations.